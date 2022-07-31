Find classes, events and more at senior centers

Each month, City of Phoenix senior centers offer a broad range of programming for the Valley’s older residents. Here are just a few of the events taking place in August.

In addition to its regular schedule of fitness, art and other classes, the Shadow Mountain Senior Center is offering a variety of trips, including lunch at Olive Garden, Aug. 8, a tour of an art museum, Aug. 10, Harkins Theater, Aug. 17, and lunch at Café Zupa, Aug. 19.

The center is located at 3546 E. Sweetwater Ave. Call 602-534-2303 for details.

The Sunnyslope Senior Center will also be taking its members on trips this month, including lunch at Barro’s Pizza, Aug. 4, and Garcia’s Las Avenidas, Aug. 15, as well as tours to Phoenix Art Museum, Aug. 10, and Hall of Flames Museum, Aug. 24.

Located at 802 E. Vogel Ave., the center is also looking for volunteers to assist with its various activities. Call 602-262-7572.

The Devonshire Senior Center will offer Summer Crafts with David, Wednesdays in August; Art with Christy Aug. 5 and 19, in addition to food trips to The Sauce Aug. 10, and Matt’s Big Breakfast, Aug. 31, and shopping trips to Fry’s Food Store, Aug. 17, and White Dove Thrift, Aug. 24.

The center is located at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave. For more information, call 602-262-7807.

For a complete list of monthly activities at City of Phoenix senior centers, visit www.phoenix.gov/seniorcenters.

