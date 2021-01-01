Police records, services reopen to walk-ins

The Phoenix Police Public Records and Services Unit (PRSU) at 1717 E. Grant St. is accepting walk-in customers after more than a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Walk-in customers can access the lobby from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and there is no longer a limit on the number of customers that can visit.

The public can make requests for police public and traffic records in person or online through www.phoenix.gov/atyourservice. To schedule a phone or in-person appointment to make a records request call 602-262-1885 or email policerecords.appts@phoenix.gov. Those who do not have access to a computer or who need technical help with the web-based portal or have been told the records are available to pick up can call 602-534-1127 or visit 1717 E. Grant St., Suite 100.

For questions about vehicle impounds, call 602-495-2096. All required released documents must be turned in for review in person in order to obtain a release for a vehicle. Phoenix has towing contracts to facilitate the removal of vehicles from city streets. To learn more, visit www.phoenix.gov/police/resources-information/towing-information.

Customers can contact city employees with questions about false alarms issues by calling 602-534-0322. They also can ask questions about permits and payments by calling that same number. Alarm permit renewals can be paid over the phone or by mailing the payments to City of Phoenix Alarm Permit Renewals, P.O. Box 29117, Phoenix, AZ 85038-9117, or in person at 1717 E. Grant St., Ste. 100.

The False Alarm Prevention Program now is offered online. To find out if you are eligible to have a false alarm assessment waived by taking part in the online program, call 602-534-0322. You will need your permit number.

To contact city Loud Party employees about notices, invoices and payments related to loud parties, call 602-262-7803. Loud party hearings are scheduled and done telephonically in conjunction with the city of Phoenix Auditor’s Office. To learn more, visit www.phoenix.gov/police/resources-information/loud-party-ordinance.

For more information, visit www.phoenix.gov/newsroom/police/1990.