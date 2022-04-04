April 2022
From live, local music to national touring artists and internationally acclaimed musicians; from opera and live theater to art exhibits and artistic cultural celebrations, here are just a few of the events taking place on the town in April.
Johnny and Jaalene, Kid Ramos
April 2 [Rescheduled to July 16]
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
April 5
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
The Jeff Hamilton Trio
April 8
The Nash
http://thenash.org; 602-795-0464
‘Così fan tutte’
April 8–10
Arizona Opera
www.azopera.org; 602-266-7464
‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’
Bender Performing Arts
April 9–10
Madison Center for the Arts
www.themadison.org; 602-664-7777
Rockabilly Sunday Afternoon/California Angels
April 10
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’
Black Theatre Troupe
Thru April 10
Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center
www.blacktheatretroupe.org; 602-258-8128
‘Nina Simone: Four Women’
Thru April 10
Arizona Theatre Company
www.arizonatheatre.org; 602-256-6995
Phoebe Bridgers
April 13
Arizona Federal Theatre
www.arizonafederaltheatre.com; 602-379-2800
ASU Jazz Night
April 14
The Nash
http://thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Gangstagrass
April 15
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222
Meute
April 19
Crescent Ballroom
www.crescentphx.com; 602-716-2222
Orville Peck
April 19
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
Billy Bob Thornton &The Boxmasters
April 20
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
The Hu
April 21
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
‘The American Rhapsody’
With spoken word by Aaron Dworkin
April 22
The Phoenix Symphony
www.phoenixsymphony.org; 602-495-1999
Carole Pellatt Quartet
April 23
The Nash
http://thenash.org; 602-795-0464
Rosie Flores & The Talismen
April 23
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
‘Schoolhouse Rock Live’
Childsplay
April 23 – May 22
Herberger Theater Center
www.childsplayaz.org; 480-921-5700
‘Broadway Cabaret’
Ballet Theatre of Phoenix fundraiser for Convergence Ballet
April 24
www.ballettheatreofphx.org; www.convergenceballet.org
Hot Chip
April 24
The Van Buren
www.thevanburenphx.com
‘Desert Rider’
April 24 – Sept. 18
Phoenix Art Museum
www.phxart.org; 602-257-1880
Holly Pyle
April 28
Chars Live
www.charslive.com; 602-607-5568
The Jimi Primetime Smith/ Bob Corritore Blues Band
April 30
The Rhythm Room
www.rhythmroom.com; 602-612-4981
‘The Color Purple’
Through May 1
The Phoenix Theatre Company
www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602-254-2151
All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for the most up-to-date show and safety information.