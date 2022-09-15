Nonprofits merge under Alliance name

Following unanimous approval by both boards of directors, the merger of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum was completed in August.

Alliance chief executive officer Kristen Merrifield will lead the combined organization, which will operate under the Alliance name for the immediate future. Arizona Grantmakers Forum President and CEO Laurie Liles will become chief public policy officer and vice president of Arizona Grantmakers Forum as she shifts her focus to advocacy on behalf of the entire sector, while continuing to maintain relationships and provide support to the grantmaking members.

Merrifield said that current Arizona Grantmakers board members are now members of the Alliance board and all employees from both organizations will remain on staff. Current programming and membership structures will remain as they are through at least the end of the calendar year and likely into 2023 as the integration occurs in phases over the next year to two years.

The merged organization is located at 333 E. Osborn Rd., Unit 245, in central Phoenix. For more information visit www.aznonprofits.org.