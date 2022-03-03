Section 8 landlords to get increase in incentives

At its formal meeting Wednesday, Feb. 16, the Phoenix City Council voted 9–0 to increase the incentive amount from $500 to $2,000 for landlords who enter into a Section 8 Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) contract.

The Landlord Incentive Program was first authorized by City Council in 2020. It used $500,000 of federal CARES Act funding to incentivize landlords to make more affordable housing units available to Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) holders. The program offered a one-time payment of $500 to property owners for each housing unit they signed into a Section 8 HAP contract. The initial half-million dollars was exhausted in October 2021, and City Council then approved an additional $1 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to continue the program.

Since then, the city says that it has disbursed a total of $148,500 of the new funds to secure 297 housing units for Section 8 voucher holders. The incentives were paid to 165 landlords, of which 32 were first-time Section 8 landlords. In January 2022, members of the Economic Development and Equity subcommittee discussed the idea of raising the incentive amount in order to quickly attract more landlords to the program.

Landlords or residents who would like to learn more about Section 8 housing in Phoenix may visit www.phoenix.gov/housing/section-8-resources.