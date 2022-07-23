Donation items sought for residents experiencing homelessness

Phoenix-based Fresh Cravings is asking for the community’s help to support local residents experiencing homelessness. From July 25–29, they are encouraging the community to donate travel sized toiletries and hygiene products to help fill kits to deliver to local shelters, including St. Vincent de Paul, Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) and Phoenix Rescue Mission, with a goal to deliver 1,500 kits.

This effort is through Fresh Cravings’ Salsabrate™ the Good giveback program and is in partnership with youth change-makers Jahkil Jackson of Project I AM in Chicago, and Khloe Thompson of Khloe Kares in LA.

Items needed include travel sized (preferred) toothbrush, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, towelettes, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, shampoo and conditioner, Q-tips, Chapstick, lotion, foot powder, hand soap and body wash, as well as socks and nail clippers.

The donation drive will be held Mon., July 25, through Friday, July 29. Items may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 4020 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, (look for the Next Phase Enterprises and FoodStory Brands building).

Anyone who donates items between July 25-29 will receive five coupons for free Fresh Cravings products, including their chilled Salsa, Hummus and new Creamy Dips, which can be found at Walmart and Fry’s.

Find additional information at www.freshcravings.com/donate.