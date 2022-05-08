Pet of the Month: Handsome King may rule your heart

Fit for any royal household, King is an incredibly handsome one-and-a half-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix that came to the Arizona Humane Society in January as an owner surrender.

Treated for allergy issues, this Oreo pup was quickly adopted but unfortunately returned when his new family could not keep up with his zest for life.

Now that he is back with AHS, King has been working with the shelter’s Behavior Team to help keep him active both mentally and physically. Learning how to channel his energy in a positive manner through enrichment activities such as “four on the floor” or giving a sit before going on walks has helped him on his path to learning. As with any young pup, this extremely smart boy loves learning knew tricks and is eager to please his human friends.

King is incredibly energetic and would love a family that helps him get his wiggles out by playing with him, going on long walks and giving him plenty of enrichment activities such as Kongs and puzzle feeders at home to keep his mind fresh. This majestic boy is not shy to tell you what is on his mind and will give cute little noises back to you while he’s talking — especially if treats are involved.

Because of his love for all things active and his puppy mindset, King would do best in a home with older children that are at least 12 and would benefit from meeting the other pups in the family.

AHS’ Virtual Adoption Matchmaking Program by appointment is available to place pets, like the handsome King, with their forever families. While he may have already been adopted by the time of a matchmaking appointment, AHS has dozens of other wonderful pets who need loving homes. Interested adopters are encouraged to meet available pets at the shelter, or view them on the Adopt pages on the website.

To schedule an appointment online or to see all adoptable animals right now, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt.