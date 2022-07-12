Four ways to celebrate Ice Cream Day

Sure, it’s hot outside, but these Valley shops are hitting the cool, sweet spot this summer with seasonal specials and regular fan favorites. So, whether you are celebrating National Ice Cream Day, July 17, or just in the mood for a sweet treat, here are four ways to chill out and satisfy your sweet tooth.

Churn will offer their Tangerine Buttermilk and Goat Cheese, Honey & Pistachio (a fan favorite) flavors on their July seasonal menu. Guests can also cool down with a variety of sundaes, milkshakes and floats, or customize an ice cream cookie sandwich with their choice of ice cream and cookies. Churn is located at 5223 N. Central Ave. For more information, call 602-279-8024 or visit www.churnaz.com.

Miracle Mile Deli is celebrating a Summer of Shakes & Floats, with all milkshakes and ice cream floats $5, now, through Aug. 31. For those who want a dog with that shake, July 1-31 is Dog Days of Summer, and guests can get the $6 hot dog special (hot dog, fries and a drink) Monday through Saturday. Visit them at 4433 N. 16th St. For more information, call 602-776-0992 or visit www.miraclemiledeli.com.

Pop into Scoopwell’s at Uptown Plaza this month and check out their edible cookie dough bar. Flavors range from the go-to Chocolate chip cookie dough to Lemon poppyseed and Oh, gingersnap. Of course, it’s National Ice Cream month, so guests can also try their ice cream options with either a cone or with a cookie sandwich.

Located at 100 E. Camelback Rd., Uptown Plaza is also offering live music July 8 with Elvis Before Noon at 6:30 p.m. Learn more about Scoopwell’s at www.scoopwells.com or contact them at 602-296-5146.

Finally, Sweet Republic is always concocting new and exciting flavors. Recently, they added Sweet Berry Cobbler to the menu. Featuring blueberry and strawberry sauce in vanilla ice cream with a waffle crust, it sounds like summertime in a cone. Visit Sweet Republic in North Central Phoenix at 6054 N. 16th St. For more information, call 602-535-5990 or visit https://sweetrepublic.square.site.