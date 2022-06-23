Sandfish Sushi set to open in the Melrose District

Sandfish Sushi and Whiskey is bringing its hand-crafted sushi and whiskey pairings to Phoenix’s Melrose District.

Originally established in Palm Springs, the new Phoenix location will open at 4232 N. 7th Ave. The current Palm Springs menu ranges from signature rolls such as the Sandfish Roll (spicy tuna, crab meat and avocado topped with lightly fried potato threads, spicy aioli, teriyaki sauce, micro greens, green onions and black truffle zest) to signature dishes like the Japanese Pork Belly Bao Buns (Japanese pork belly, Gojuchang honey glaze, cucumber black radish Sunomono, and sesame seeds). Desserts include Matcha cheesecake, sorbets, gelato and more.

The restaurant is headed by award-winning chef and owner Engin Onural, who earned his sushi certification from the Japanese government and is a certified sake sommelier.

To keep up to date with the restaurant’s progress, follow them on Facebook or visit www.sandfishphx.com.