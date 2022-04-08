Sip and savor downtown Phoenix during Urban Wine Walk

Saturday, April 23, the annual DTPHX self-guided wine tasting tour returns.

Celebrating its 10th year, the event offers residents the opportunity to explore downtown Phoenix and experience the growing bar and restaurant scene.

From 1–5 p.m., sip and savor your way through Arizona’s urban core, where each destination is conveniently located within walking distance and along light rail -— making it easy to get around. Sips start at 1 p.m. at CityScape Phoenix, and the first 200 people will get a free, commemorative wine glass. Since this is a self-guided event, however, participants can begin the wine walk at any point along the way. Each location will offer a $5 wine sample accompanied by a complimentary snack, while supplies last (bring cash for samples/tips) There is no registration necessary.

The 2022 venues and their offerings will be announced in early April. For additional information, visit www.dtphx.org/winewalk.