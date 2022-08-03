Ballet school kicks off school year

Enrollment for its 2022–23 school year is open at The School of Ballet Arizona. Open auditions are Saturday, Aug. 13, and classes will begin Monday, Aug. 22.

Students ages 4 to 20 years old can enroll in a graded dance training program that follows a comprehensive syllabus and offers training that meets the expectations of professional dance companies, as well as those looking to enrich their lives.

Classes are available to dancers of all ages through three different programs: the Children’s Division, Lower Division and Upper Division, which includes pre-professional. The Children’s Division is for ages 4 and up, with no prior experience required. This level offers an introduction to the art of ballet by promoting the exploration of creativity and expression through movement. The Lower Division (ages 8 and up) is divided into four levels and the syllabus is created to begin formal training in traditional classic ballet.

For the Upper Division and Professional Program, students must possess the determination to commit to a serious ballet program and may have the opportunity to perform alongside Ballet Arizona’s professional dancers as part of their training.

Find additional information at www.balletaz.org.

