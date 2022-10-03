Stream films for free courtesy of the library

North Central News

 
October 2022

The 2008 film “Flame & Citron” is just one of thousands of title that Phoenix Public Library cardholders can stream for free on Kanopy (photo courtesy of IFC Films).

Library cardholders who use the Kanopy service through Phoenix Public Library now have dozens of new movie titles from IFC Films to choose from.

Kanopy is a streaming service that offers free access to thousands of movies to library cardholders. Residents can enjoy critically-acclaimed movies, inspiring documentaries, award-winning foreign films, and now, some of the best in independent films, courtesy of IFC.

Current cardholders simply need to log in to access up to 12 titles per month. Those who do not have a library card yet can visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org to find a library in their neighborhood, where they can sign up.

To learn more about movies and other digital resources available courtesy of the Phoenix Public Library, go to the library website and click on “Movies” under “Browse.” For assistance prior to heading to a branch, he friendly staff in the call center can help. Call 602-262-4636.

