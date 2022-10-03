Full moon fundraiser supports culinary students

Valley residents are invited to join top chefs under a full moon as they gather to support Arizona’s culinary students.

Chef Mark Tarbell will host the Eighth Harvest Moon Feast Sunday, Oct. 9. The event will benefit Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) and the 9,000 students in Arizona who receive the culinary, job and life skills training the 32-year-old nonprofit provides. The chef will also play music with Nate Nathan and the MacDaddy-Os, students will be cooking with chef mentors and chef Brother Luck will be signing his latest book, hot off the press, “No Lucks Given.”

The 32-year-old organization, founded by Richard Grausman and long co-chaired by chef Marcus Samuelsson, is a workforce development nonprofit that strives to help further food and social justice, as well as equity and inclusion by providing tools for success. Annually, the organization provides culinary, job and life skills to over 20,000 middle-and-high school students in seven regions across the United States: New York City, Newark, Philadelphia and Camden, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC/ Maryland/Northern Virginia and Arizona, including seven Navajo Nation schools.

The C-CAP Harvest Moon Feast Fundraiser will be held at Tarbell’s Oct. 9, 5:30–9 p.m. Tickets are $125–$200. Tarbell’s is located at 3213 E. Camelback Rd. in Phoenix. For additional information, visit www.ccapinc.org and click on the “Events” link.