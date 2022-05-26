Shopping assistance available to older residents

Older adults who may need help with shopping and don’t know where to turn have options.

Area Agency on Aging offers its elderSHOP program, which provides a personal shopper to buy groceries, personal products, household cleaning supplies and stamps. Through the program, vetted personal shoppers call ahead and obtain the grocery list, shop for the items and then deliver to the resident’s door, who pay for the price of the groceries and nothing more.

The program is available to Maricopa County residents 60 years of age and older who have the ability to pay for the groceries. To get started, call the 24-Hour Senior Help Line at 602-264-4357. For additional information, visit www.aaaphx.org/eldershop.

Duet also offers a variety of services for homebound adults. Residents can set up a regular schedule with a matched volunteer to either take them to the grocery store or get the groceries for them.

In addition to shopping, the organization’s volunteers also offer friendly visiting and phoning, paperwork assistance, rides to appointments, minor handyperson services, tech assistance and more.

To learn more, call 602-274-5022 or visit www.duetaz.org and click on the “Homebound Adults” link.

Tagged elderSHOP, Homebound Adults, nonprofit, shopping assistance