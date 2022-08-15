Volunteers needed to assist JFCS

Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS) is currently looking for volunteers. The organization relies on volunteers to help provide services and support to the community. Volunteering at JFCS provides residents with the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others while participating in rewarding experiences. Volunteer opportunities include but are not limited to academic and life skills tutoring, administrative support and assistance with JFCS events and food drive coordination.

The goal of the nonprofit, non-sectarian organization is to strengthens the community by providing behavioral health, healthcare and social services to all ages, faiths and backgrounds. JFCS’ vision is a future where families are strong, elders are cared for and children are safe. The dedication to the mission is strengthened by a commitment to core Jewish values that honor community and the continuity of the generations.

For more information about volunteer opportunities, visit www.jfcsaz.org/volunteer.