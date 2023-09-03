After more than a year, the city of Phoenix’s restoration of Dreamy Draw Recreation Area is finally complete, and a grand re-opening event will be held this month.

Completed concurrently with the Water Services Department’s Drought Pipeline project, the Parks & Recreation Department began construction demolition at Dreamy Draw Park in July 2022, and it is now ready to unveil the park updates. Among the improvements are a new parking lot with additional parking spaces and more efficient traffic flow; four new ramadas and refurbishment of two existing ramadas to match the new design; the addition of a new restroom with six unisex individual stalls; the addition of bike lock areas; better connection to trails and the bike path; updated signage and trail information; and a reconfigured horse parking and horse staging area.

The city will celebrate the reopening of the park, located at 2421 E. Northern Ave., Thursday, Sept. 7, from 8:30–10 a.m. In the meantime, the park and Dreamy Draw Drive remain closed, and no parking is available inside the park, but residents can enjoy the Dreamy Draw Bike Path, which reopened in May after updates, the Perl Charles Memorial Trail (#1A) and Dreamy Draw Pleasant Tunnel.

Learn more at www.phoenix.gov/parks/trails/locations/piestewa-peak.