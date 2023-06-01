Summertime means many students will have extra time on their hands, and to help fill the gap and stop “summer slide,” the Phoenix Public Library will join the annual Maricopa County Reads summer reading program. Summer slide is a regression in academic proficiency due to summer break.

From June 1 to Aug. 1, residents of all ages are invited to sign up and check out their local library for summer reading fun. The theme of this year’s program is All Together Now, encouraging readers to explore themes of unity, kindness, and community. The program is for all ages, and points are earned by reading, completing challenges, attending events and participating in community experiences.

To earn points, participants must read physical and electronic books (one point per minute of reading), or listen to audiobooks (one point per minute). In addition, participants can access online events, explore challenges and learn about community experiences from the Summer Reading website. These activities typically earn participants between 20-25 points.

Sign up now at www.maricopacountyreads.org and get ready to start earning points. To find your local library, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.