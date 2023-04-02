Designed for the Phoenix Art Museum’s youngest visitors (ages 0-5) and their parents or caregivers, Storytime in the Garden is an opportunity to share the joy of early literacy, art-inspired play and hands-on learning with family and friends.

The Storytime in the Garden series is offered at 10:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month (upcoming dates are April 5 and May 3) in the Dorrance Sculpture Garden. The event is free for members and included in general admission for the general public.

Advance registration is recommended. Tickets are available at www.phxart.org. For additional information, call 602-257-1880.