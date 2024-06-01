The arrival of summer means that it is the perfect time to step out of the heat into one of the many cool Valley museums and performance venues. Coming up this month, plenty of live local music, dance and theater performances, art exhibits, film screenings, family-friendly experiences and more. See you on the town in June!

Check out our Local Events page for things to do throughout the month. All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for up-to-date show information.