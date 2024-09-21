Janeen Gelinas

Janeen Gelinas recently joined Launch Powered by Compass as an associate broker.

“This opportunity aligns perfectly with my goal of delivering top-tier real estate services through advanced technology and support, and it positions me alongside the industry’s top agents,” Gelinas said in a released statement. “Being part of a forward-thinking organization with visionary leaders committed to substantial business expansion is truly inspiring. This move marks a significant milestone in my career, as I have owned my own company as an independent broker for the past 24 years. I look forward to using Compass’s innovative technology and strategies to better serve my clients in the luxury real estate market.”

