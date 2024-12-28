PHX Cat Cafe, formerly known as La Gattara, was established by co-founders Carrie Schwartz and Melissa Pruitt in 2020. The nonprofit cat cafe is located at the corner of 2nd Street and Garfield in Downtown Phoenix and combines a coffee shop with a cat lounge, creating a unique space for cat lovers to enjoy.

Upon entering the cafe, patrons can indulge in a variety of beverages before immersing themselves in the charming cat lounge. Here, all the resident cats are available for adoption, though many visitors simply drop by to socialize and play with the furry companions.

The nonprofit successfully facilitated over 215 cat adoptions between 2020-2023, and they also offer a range of engaging activities, including cat-themed yoga sessions, paint nights, and lively drag bingo events. The cat lounge space is also available for private events and birthday parties, adding a touch of feline magic to celebrations.

In addition, Schwartz, the organization CEO, and its board members actively participate in trap, neuter, return (TNR) initiatives in their communities, and many of the adoptable cats come from the projects they support. They also provide complimentary cat behavior services to all adopters, ensuring a smooth transition for the cats to their new forever homes.

The cost to enter the cat lounge is $18 per person for one hour, which helps the nonprofit pay for bills associated with the cats and providing a safe space for humans and finding forever homes for the cats in their care.

Reservations are strongly recommended, but not required. If space permits, walk-ins are allowed; however, weekends are especially busy. If members of your group are under 13 years old, a reservation is required.

PHX Cat Cafe is located at 147 E. Garfield St. Contact them at info@phxcatcafe.org. Learn more at www.phxcatcafe.org.

