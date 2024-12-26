In an effort to promote the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in both education and career paths, SRP offers support year-round through a variety of programs for local educators to help them bring innovative and creative experiences to Arizona students and to spark creative thinking.

“SRP has a longstanding commitment to our community, and education is a significant part of that,” said Anita Tarango, SRP Manager of Community Engagement Strategy. “By investing in STEM education from K-16, we ensure that future generations have the tools to think creatively and innovate for a better tomorrow.

Available resources include free, year-round professional development workshops for teachers. Teachers who attend receive a certificate for Continuing Education Units. Topics include Powering our Future, Electricity, and Magnetism. Teachers who attend Powering Our Future workshops are eligible to apply for a $250 grant to purchase hands-on materials for energy lessons.

The company also offers Classroom Grants of up to $5,000 to teachers looking to incorporate creative ways to engage students in STEM and social science projects. The funds can be used to supplement innovative teaching strategies. Teachers can apply now through February 28, 2025. Visit www.srp.net/grants.

Another grant program, Touchdowns for Teachers, awards $500 grants to two Arizona teachers every time the Cardinals score a touchdown during the regular NFL season. Teachers can use the grants to purchase school supplies, books, equipment or anything they need to support their classroom. To date, the program has provided more than $269,000 in grants to more than 538 teachers. To apply, visit www.srp.net/teacher.

Finally, educational materials covering a wide range of topics, including water conservation, electricity, environmental sustainability and renewable energy are available

Learn more at www.srpnet.com/about/community-support/educator-support.

