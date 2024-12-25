Two of the largest nonprofits in Arizona have come together to create a unique environment that benefits both young children and families living with dementia. Hospice of the Valley’s Dementia Care and Education Campus now features a preschool operated by the YMCA’s Y-Academy Preschool.

The Y-Academy at Arcadia provides intergenerational enrichment for members attending the Adult Day Club at the Campus.

“This is a vital component of the comprehensive, integrated care provided here,” said Debbie Shumway, executive director of Hospice of the Valley. “The beautiful interaction creates joyful socialization that builds community – nurturing the little ones’ confidence and allowing those visiting our Day Club to enjoy the lively energy of youngsters learning and playing at the preschool.”

Hospice of the Valley has served the community since 1977, providing chronic illness, dementia and hospice care. The YMCA’s preschool programs have long supported the cognitive, social, emotional and physical growth of children. This innovative partnership enables both organizations to serve even more families.

“This partnership is a dream,” said Kirsten Gray, vice president of childcare at Valley of the Sun YMCA. “It teaches kids empathy and communication skills and how to be a friend and a good neighbor. They are learning so much about respecting where people are in life. It’s beyond magical to see eyes light up when our little ones interact with these precious older adults with early onset dementia.”

Programming at the preschool offers a variety of planned activities and free choice time for children ages 2 to 5, utilizing a rich environment of art, water play, science, music, games and outdoor play. Special emphasis is placed on helping children develop a strong sense of self and gaining valuable social and problem-solving skills.

Intergenerational programming includes supervised, age-appropriate, engaging activities for the children and adults. Activities include music, movement, story time, gardening, structured or free art, pottery, dramatic play and more.

The campus is located at 3811 N. 44th St. in Phoenix. To learn more about the Y-Academy at Arcadia or to schedule a tour, contact Sara Meins at smeins@hov.org or visit https://dementiacampus.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.

