Otro Cafecito, the Mexican-inspired coffee, juice and pastry shop nestled inside Otro Café, expanded its hours and rolled out an all-new menu of chef-crafted ice cream on Oct. 30. Now open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Otro Cafecito (7th Street just north of Bethany Home Road) will tempt with a savory-sweet selection of 12 gourmet ice cream and sorbet flavors, half of which are hand-crafted by pastry chef Amanda Hepler.

Offered daily, cool off with flavors such as a vegan toasted coconut or strawberry Nutella, inspired by Hepler’s favorite childhood cake flavor. Plus, guests 21 and older can enjoy boozy creations such as margarita or Aperol sorbet, which you can turn into a decadent Aperol spritz by adding bubbles. Plus, ice cream flavors from Valley favorite spots Sweet Republic and Skoop Premium Ice cream also will be available to complete the lineup.

“Much like our coffee and pastry programs, we really wanted to highlight unique flavors from Latin America and beyond, and also utilize as many fresh, seasonal ingredients as possible,” Hepler said. “We started with about 15 recipe ideas, and through lots of taste testing were able to narrow it down to 12 new flavors. But we’ll be rotating flavors as fruits come in and out of season, and also offering holiday options later this fall.”

A native of Tucson, Hepler previously made her mark at top local eateries including Urban Cookies, Echo Coffee and Short Leash Hotdogs, where her Thai Coconut Donut was featured on the Food Network. Now the founding pastry chef at Otro Cafecito, Hepler serves up an ever-changing selection of sweet treats ranging from Mexican wedding cookies with orange marmalade, vanilla custard-stuffed berlinesas, seasonal lemon-poppy mantecadas (or Spanish sponge cake), cinnamon ginger morning buns, and signature rotating flavored conchas – chocolate, vanilla, and cinnamon (or Mexican sweet bread roll). Plus, don’t miss bestsellers, the dark chocolate and pistachio cookie or the guava cheese Danish.

Otro Cafe is located at 6035 N. 7th St. For more information, visit www.otrocafe.com or call 602-266-0831.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.

Share this: Facebook

X

