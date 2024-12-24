I Recycle Phoenix will return to Christown Spectrum Mall, 1607 W. Bethany Home Road, on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 7 a.m. to noon. The event will be held east of Target, enter off Montebello and 17th avenues.

While many items will be accepted, hazardous materials and certain other items will not be taken. To find out what items are and are not accepted at the event, visit www.keepphxbeautiful.org/i-recycle-phoenix.

