Residents of The Olympus condominiums gathered on Saturday, Oct. 19, to mark the community’s 60th anniversary – and the good news that The Olympus was recently named to the National Register of Historic Places. Joining residents were members of the local preservation community, friends and family members, valued vendors, a sprinkling of journalists, and nearby North Central neighbors.

At the northwest corner of Central and Maryland avenues, across from the Bridle Path, The Olympus, designed by Chopas & Starkovich Architects, opened in October of 1964. The 36 condominium-home community exhibits an architectural style known as “the new formalism,” which was memorialized in the National Register application. The application also noted that The Olympus was one of the first residential properties in the Phoenix area to employ post-tensioned, poured-in-place concrete, new construction technology at the time.

Exceptionally fine weather arrived just in time for the celebration to begin. The assembled guests, some in vintage attire, enjoyed refreshments, a playlist of all-1964 tunes, Greek-themed decor and high spirits all around.

Arianna Urban, representing the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office, gave brief remarks. The president of The Olympus Association, Janet Traylor, kicked off a celebratory toast of mead, a fitting nod to the gods and goddesses as well as to the current-day Olympians in residence.

Author Staff | North Central News

