It is back-to-school time in the Valley, and for this month’s cover story three different school districts helped us discover the various ways that residents can engage with their neighborhood schools by volunteering. The opportunities to build a sense of community through volunteerism are many and varied, and everyone – young and old – can benefit from the experience.

While school may be back in session, it is still summertime, and the Labor Day weekend is on the horizon – a time when many head to backyard pools or area lakes for cool recreation. With that in mind, Trudy Thompson Shumaker spoke to a handful of North Central folks about the devastating number of drownings (especially among those age 5 and under) that happen each year – and what residents can do to help prevent them.

For this month’s Café Chat, Marjorie Rice caught up with Dana Mulé. He chatted about how he brings the “aloha” spirit to his popular Hula’s Modern Tiki, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

As always, you will find the Arizona Humane Society’s Pet of the Month (this month, a tiny kitten named Bessy who is looking for a foster family) as well as other community, business, dining and school news, and our round-up of things to do in the Valley this month in the Arts & Entertainment section.

