TruBlue Home Service Ally, a home maintenance and modification service for seniors, announced the opening of its newest franchise in Phoenix. The new location, led by franchise owner Drew Seifried, began offering services in September, with a mission to “support seniors throughout Maricopa County in safely aging in place.”

The expansion comes at a crucial time, as the demand for aging-in-place services continues to rise. According to AARP, nearly 90 percent of adults over the age of 65 want to remain in their homes as they age, but many need modifications and routine maintenance to do so safely.

The company will offer a full range of handyman, home maintenance and senior-focused home modification services, tailored to meet the unique needs of older adults and families. These services include home safety assessments, grab bar installations, stair railings and ongoing maintenance programs, all designed to provide peace of mind and extend the ability of seniors to remain safely in their homes.

They also partner with senior-focused organizations, home healthcare providers, and families to create safer living environments and reduce the risk of falls, injuries, and costly emergency repairs.

For more information, visit www.trublueally.com or call 602-818-8566.

