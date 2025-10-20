The City of Phoenix Human Services Department manages 15 senior centers across the city, offering monthly events, classes and trips for the Valley’s active older adults.

An annual membership fee of $20 for Phoenix residents and $40 for non-residents provides access to all centers, where lunch is served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Meal reservations and cancellations must be made at least three business days in advance.

Members aged 60 and older may give a recommended contribution of $2.50 per meal. The cost of a meal for all others is $5.

In the North Central area, visit the Devonshire Senior Center at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave., or the Sunnyslope Senior Center at 802 E. Vogel Ave. Both centers are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact Devonshire at 602-262-7807; contact Sunnyslope at 602-262-7572. For additional information about Phoenix senior centers, as well as other city programs for seniors and older adults, visit www.phoenix.gov/humanservices/programs/older.

