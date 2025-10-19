The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL), Arizona’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter, announced that its 27th annual Walk to Save Animals will take place on Saturday, Nov. 1 at Tempe Beach Park from 8 a.m. until noon. This is AAWL’s largest fundraiser of the year and “Arizona’s best attended dog walk,” raising funds to help vulnerable animals throughout the state. This year, the event’s presenting sponsor is MetLife Pet Insurance.

Walkers of all ages can take advantage of fall temperatures with their pup, family and friends as they stride toward a no-kill Arizona in a 2K or 5K. The event will feature fun pop-up activities, local vendors, on-site pet adoptions, food trucks and more.

Through Aug. 31, participants can take advantage of early bird registration for just $30. Starting Sept. 1, general registration will be $35 per person. The first 1,500 walkers to sign up will receive a limited-edition AAWL event T-shirt. For the first time ever, AAWL is also offering the chance to register a pet for just $10 and receive a matching limited-edition bandana. While pet registration is optional, bandanas are only available to the first 500 pets registered.

The event will feature pet-friendly activities for the entire family including a clinic corner with pet health resources, a play zone, dog races, a bubble party, on-site adoption center featuring multiple local rescues, a variety of vendors and food trucks, and more.

Register for the Walk to Save Animals by visiting www.walktosaveanimals.org. Learn more about the organization by visiting www.aawl.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.