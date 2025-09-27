The 30th Annual Sunstroke Open, held on June 7 and sponsored by the Valley of the Sun Camelback Kiwanis, raised more than $50,000. The funds will allow the club to continue to support programs for underprivileged youth.

Valley of the Sun Camelback Kiwanis is a service organization comprised of local citizens who come together to support the needs of children through donations and volunteer projects around the Valley and more.

Next year’s golf tournament will once again be held at the Arizona Biltmore, and is scheduled for June 6, 2026.

Those interested in getting involved with Kiwanis or being a corporate golf sponsor may contact Nancy Allen at 602-451-6260 or visit https://k02959.site.kiwanis.org.

