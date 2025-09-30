Phoenix City Grille announced two special pairing dinners this month – the first hosted by Frank August, CEO, and co-founder Jonathan Crocker, and the second featuring Justin Vineyards and Winery.

Taking place Thursday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m., the founders event begins with a Smoked Maple Gold Rush welcome cocktail featuring Frank August Small Batch Bourbon brightened with fresh lemon and a smoked maple-honey syrup with a hint of rosemary smoke.

The four-course menu features belly burnt ends, paired with Frank August Small Batch Rye; braised short rib and brie ravioli, paired with Frank August Small Batch Bourbon; pork tenderloin medallions, paired with Frank August Single Barrel Bourbon; and peach and bourbon bread pudding, paired with Frank August Case Study Wheated Bourbon. The cost for this experience is $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

On Friday, Oct. 3, wine enthusiasts are invited to an exclusive wine pairing dinner featuring Justin Vineyards and Winery. Hosted by Hailey Wells, this dynamic dining experience begins at 6 p.m. with a welcome pour of Justin rosé, a crisp and refreshing wine with bright notes of strawberry, raspberry and citrus.

The four-course pairing menu includes seared scallops and sweet corn puree, paired with Justin Sonoma chardonnay; wild mushroom risotto and parmesan crisp, paired with Justin cabernet sauvignon; grilled Colorado lamb chops and root vegetables, paired with Justin Justification; and blackberry clafoutis and vanilla cream, paired with Justin Isosceles.

The cost is $120 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Phoenix City Grille is located at 5816 N. 16th St. Seating is limited for both events, and reservations can be made by calling Brittnee at 602-510-7174 or sending an email to privatedining@phoenixcitygrille.com. For more information, visit https://phoenixcitygrille.com.

