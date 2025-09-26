The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that two freeway closures for improvement projects are scheduled along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Sept. 26-29. Other freeway restrictions, including a ramp closure at I-10 and Loop 202 in Chandler, also are planned. Schedules are subject to change due to rain.

Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road in Scottsdale from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 29) for widening project. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via De Ventura and 90th Street also closed. Detours: Consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to northbound State Route 51 to reach Loop 101. Northbound Loop 101 traffic exiting at Shea Boulevard can travel west to northbound Scottsdale Road. Note: Southbound Loop 101 frontage road closed between Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Raintree Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 27) for sign work.

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Arizona Avenue and Price Road in Chandler from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 29) for bridge work as part of widening project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Gilbert, Cooper and McQueen roads also closed. Detours: Consider alternate routes including westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway). Westbound Loop 202 drivers should consider exiting the Santan Freeway ahead of the closure and using either Pecos or Germann roads as detours. Note: Arizona Avenue closed in both directions at Loop 202 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 27).

Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between University Drive and Broadway Road in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 27) for maintenance. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at University Drive and off-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Allow extra travel time and use alternate routes.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

