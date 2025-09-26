The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is hosting a new exhibit, “Brave Journey,” in its Prototype Space for the next three months.

The experience begins with a climb into the hull of a flight simulator. On the ground, children can build cities and landscapes to fly over. Nearby, young explorers will engage with early literacy through tactile play at the Word Well, Word Slide, and Word-Go-Round. Alphascape walls offer opportunities for letter-building and word-making, while children explore shapes and symbols on a stacking set designed especially for them.

The space is crafted with salvaged and surplus materials using low-tech, analog makerspace production methods, celebrating creativity, sustainability and hands-on discovery. Throughout the exhibit, children are encouraged to practice character skills such as bravery, curiosity, kindness, creativity and respect.

Admission into Brave Journey is free with paid Museum admission of $19 per person. Children under the age of one and Museum members are free. The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is located at 215 N. 7th St. For information, call 602-253-0501 or visit www.childrensmuseumofphoenix.org.

