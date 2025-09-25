At the uptown Phoenix restaurant Persepshen, owners Jason and Katherine Dwight keep their menu focused on local, organic and sustainable dishes and drinks. In September, that means tomatoes.

During the season, diners will find crispy fried pickled green tomatoes on the menu, made with locally grown, organic September harvests that are brined in a spicy dill pickle brine, then coated in a savory garlic-herb breading crust and fried to golden perfection. Topped with a drizzle of creamy buttermilk herb dressing and delicate shavings of aged pecorino cheese, the owners says that this dish “bursts with bold flavor and seasonal freshness in every bite.”

Find Persepshen at 4700 N. Central Ave. For additional information, call 602-935-2932 or visit www.persepshenarizona.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.