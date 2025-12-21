The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) reminds residents that the days on and around New Year’s Eve are some of the busiest of the year for shelters across the country, and many pets, those frightened by the fireworks and festivities, end up wandering away from home.

To help keep pets in homes as we head into 2026 and keep much-needed kennel space open for sick, injured and abused animals, AHS offers these tips.

First, ensure pets have current ID tags and updated microchips. This will greatly increase the chances that a lost pet will be reunited with their family. Next, keep pets indoors and distracted. Fireworks and bursts of bright flashing lights can frighten pets and trigger them to flee or escape. Distract them from the loud noises by turning on the radio or TV.

Also, do not leave pets unattended while outside, as the sound of fireworks can startle them and prompt an escape. When welcoming guests, always make sure your pet is secured so they do not slip out of an open door.

Finally, report pets in distress. To report signs of animals in distress, call the AHS Emergency Animal Medical Technicians at 602-997-7585, ext. 2073. For more information on lost or found pets, visit www.azhumane.org/lostpet.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.