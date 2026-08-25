The Great Arizona Puppet Theater announced its next major chapter as founder Nancy Smith steps out of retirement to serve as interim executive director, teaming up with her daughter, Artistic Director Gwen Bonar, to steer the historic organization’s statewide expansion.

Founded in 1983, the Great Arizona Puppet Theater has grown into the largest puppet theater in the western United States. Operating out of its historic downtown Phoenix venue, the organization holds a repertoire of over 60 productions and thousands of handcrafted puppets. This leadership transition pairs founding legacy with second-generation vision to secure the theater’s long-term future and extend its reach across the state.

“Preserving the timeless art of puppetry while growing and innovating for new generations has always been a part of our mission,” said Bonar. “Working alongside my mother allows us to honor four decades of the history and heart of Great Arizona Puppet Theater while actively building our future across Arizona.”

Smith will offer her decades of experience to guide organizational strategy, preserve artistic heritage and ensure long-term stability. While Bonar, a second-generation puppeteer who grew up backstage and began performing professionally as a child, continues to direct artistic programming, community partnerships and northern expansion efforts.

The arts organization is expanding year-round performances, educational workshops and school touring programs across Flagstaff and surrounding Northern Arizona communities, while increasing mobile touring units for K-12 schools, public libraries and rural community venues throughout Arizona. Here in the Valley, its comprehensive repertoire includes mainstage productions, touring shows, educational workshops and special events hosted at the historic downtown Phoenix venue.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in downtown Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-262-2050 or visit www.azpuppets.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.