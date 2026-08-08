In July, The School of Ballet Arizona announced its expansion with the addition of a new satellite campus following the acquisition of Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, located near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road. The organization said that the milestone acquisition continues The School of Ballet Arizona’s mission-driven growth in the Valley and will be the school’s second satellite campus.

For the past 10 years, Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, founded by artistic director Jennifer Cafarella Betts, has been a part of the arts community in North Central Phoenix, offering programs for students of all ages, a strong adult open class community and a home for multiple forms of dance instruction. The acquisition will continue upon the legacy of instruction established by Betts, while also offering additional instruction and performance opportunities for students ages 3-20 in Phoenix.

The new satellite campus will be integrated thoughtfully and gradually. Since the campus already has its own students, families, teachers, and traditions, The School of Ballet Arizona says that it will honor the community that exists there while carefully introducing its standards, curriculum structure, and educational philosophy. The goal is to preserve what is meaningful to those families while creating a new path forward for their students.

Enrollment is now open for students at the Washington, Mesa and North Central campuses. Adult open classes are available at each location for ages 14 and older. Auditions for new students ages 8-20 will be held on Aug. 8 at the Washington Campus. To learn more, visit www.balletaz.org/school.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.