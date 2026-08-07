In July, the Desert Botanical Garden announced that it will welcome a new food and beverage destination this fall with the opening of Quail House Coffee & Creamery.

Located in a newly built space just past the admissions gate, Quail House will offer coffee, tea, gelato and grab-and-go bites and a menu created by acclaimed Arizona chef and restaurateur Mark Tarbell. Designed for guests on the go or those looking to linger a little longer, the spot invites guests to stop by for breakfast, lunch or an afternoon treat while exploring the garden destination.

The project was made possible through support from the T.W. Lewis Foundation, whose longtime commitment to the garden has helped bring many new amenities and experiences to life for visitors, the organization said.

Quail House will be operated in partnership with Tarbell, who took the helm of Gertrude’s by Tarbell’s and Patio Café in 2025. A James Beard Award nominee, Iron Chef America winner and one of Arizona’s most celebrated culinary innovators, Tarbell brings nearly four decades of hospitality experience and a passion for fresh, ingredient-driven cuisine to the concept.

“After a stroll through the Garden, Quail House is designed to be that happy pause in the day, a welcoming, relaxed gathering spot where great moments unfold over local coffee and sweet treats,” says Tarbell.

The name Quail House pays tribute to one of the garden’s desert residents and celebrates the unique beauty, character and life of the Sonoran Desert.

Additional details, including a formal opening date, will be announced soon. Visit www.dbg.org for information.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.