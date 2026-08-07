The Arizona Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that closures are scheduled along several freeways and ramps this weekend, Aug. 7-10, for improvement projects in the Phoenix area. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between 99th and 75th avenues in West Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 10) for interchange improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Avondale Boulevard also closed. Detours : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound Buckeye Road or McDowell Road to travel beyond the closure.

in West Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 10) for interchange improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Avondale Boulevard also closed. Westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 51st and 75th avenues in the Northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 10) for widening project. North- and southbound I-17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 27th and 35th avenues closed. Detours : Consider using westbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road to travel beyond the closure.

in the Northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 10) for widening project. North- and southbound I-17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 27th and 35th avenues closed. Southbound State Route 51 narrowed to two lanes between Shea Boulevard and Northern Avenue (right lanes closed) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 10) for pavement improvement project. Southbound SR 51 on- or off-ramps in the area closed at times during the weekend. Note: When the southbound off- or on-ramps at Shea Boulevard are closed drivers can consider using the ramps at Cactus Road. When the southbound off-ramp at Northern Avenue is closed drivers can consider exiting at Glendale Avenue. Allow extra travel time. Detours : Consider using southbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. Reminder : Northbound SR 51 is currently narrowed to two left lanes around-the-clock near Camelback Road for pavement replacement work.

(right lanes closed) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 10) for pavement improvement project. Southbound SR 51 on- or off-ramps in the area closed at times during the weekend. Note: When the southbound off- or on-ramps at Shea Boulevard are closed drivers can consider using the ramps at Cactus Road. When the southbound off-ramp at Northern Avenue is closed drivers can consider exiting at Glendale Avenue. Allow extra travel time.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.