The Arizona Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that closures are scheduled along several freeways and ramps this weekend, Aug. 7-10, for improvement projects in the Phoenix area. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:
- Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between 99th and 75th avenues in West Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 10) for interchange improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound I-10 and the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Avondale Boulevard also closed.
- Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound Buckeye Road or McDowell Road to travel beyond the closure.
- Westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 51st and 75th avenues in the Northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 10) for widening project. North- and southbound I-17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 27th and 35th avenues closed.
- Detours: Consider using westbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road to travel beyond the closure.
- Southbound State Route 51 narrowed to two lanes between Shea Boulevard and Northern Avenue (right lanes closed) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 10) for pavement improvement project. Southbound SR 51 on- or off-ramps in the area closed at times during the weekend. Note: When the southbound off- or on-ramps at Shea Boulevard are closed drivers can consider using the ramps at Cactus Road. When the southbound off-ramp at Northern Avenue is closed drivers can consider exiting at Glendale Avenue. Allow extra travel time.
- Detours: Consider using southbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. Reminder: Northbound SR 51 is currently narrowed to two left lanes around-the-clock near Camelback Road for pavement replacement work.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.