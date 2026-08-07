Summer group exhibition “MELT” is hosted by Five15Arts and boasts artworks from over 60 Valley artists of varying styles, subjects and media including ceramics, photography, fiber art, oil, acrylic, and watercolor paintings, and much more. All artworks are small in size, providing an overview of the artists’ skills and current work, and a unique opportunity to add to one’s art collection.

Drawing on their individual knowledge and taste, the member artists of Five15Arts collective asked five other artists to exhibit alongside them. Unique to this show, most works are available for immediate purchase and removal by the buyer, to be replaced by an alternate piece, ensuring this show will evolve over its duration.

A list of confirmed guest artists is available on the group’s website. Residents can view the show and meet some of the artists at receptions scheduled for First Friday, Aug. 7, 6-9 p.m., and Third Friday, Aug. 21, 6-9 p.m. Visit www.five15arts.com or @Five15Arts on Instagram to learn more.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.