The Women’s Giving Collective of Southwest Human Development will host an evening of strength, resilience and purpose at a screening of the film “Three (Extra)Ordinary Women,” Aug. 12, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Osborn Maledon, 2929 N. Central Ave., Suite 2000.

The film tells the story of three middle-aged women of color united by friendship and a shared goal–to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro who challenge themselves to rewrite the narrative of what women can achieve. Through their journeys, each woman asks: “What is my personal Kilimanjaro?” Their answers reveal powerful stories of resilience, shaped by experiences with trauma, poverty, and adversity. Today, they continue to pursue meaningful goals that uplift both their lives and their communities.

The event includes refreshments and a post-film Q&A with Pearlette Ramos, one of the film’s protagonists, and Alison Steier, Ph.D., vice president of Mental Health Services at Southwest Human Development, who will offer insights and reflections inspired by the film.

Tickets are $10 for Collective members; $20 for non-members and guests. RSVP at https://pro.gofundme.com/event/wgc-three-extraordinary-women/e815891. For additional information, visit www.swhd.org/wgc.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.