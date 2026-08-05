Prep students look toward the future

Over the summer months, students at Madison Highland Prep participated in a variety of programs to prepare them for the coming school year as well as for taking their next steps towards college.

With its focus on STEM, over the summer months the school helped its VEX Robotics campers “Think it. Build it. Test it.” They tackled hands-on STEM challenges and worked together to bring their ideas to life.

In mid-July Madison Highland Prep seniors participated in an in-state college application workshop led by Dr. Sherer. The event helped students navigate the application process with confidence, the school said.

Finally, playing instruments from flutes to saxophones and everything in between, Pep Band campers spent time in July building confidence, improving their musicianship and having a great time together as they prepared for the new school year.

The first day of the 2026-27 school year at Madison Highland Prep, located at 1431 E. Campbell Ave., is Aug. 10. Learn more about the school and its programs by calling 602-745-3800 or visiting https://madisonhighlandprep.com.

Brophy student wins Merit Scholarship

In July, the final National Merit Scholarship winners were announced, and Brophy College Preparatory’s Gregory Zabor was among those named as a College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship. Zabor was among 750 other college and university financed designees announced in July, bringing the number of 2026 National Merit Scholars to about 6,500.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

Zabor says that he will likely pursue a career in biology at his scholarship sponsor school, Texas A&M University. The school is chartered by Congress as the state’s land-grant, sea-grant, and space-grant university. Faculty and academic resources annually place Texas A&M among the top 10 producers of sponsored research, according to the National Science Foundation, in disciplines ranging from the humanities and social sciences to the life sciences and engineering.

Gators return from Peru

In July, Xavier College Preparatory welcomed its students back from Lima, Peru, where they experienced an “incredible journey of learning, service, faith, and cultural immersion.”

The school said in a social media post that the final days of the trip were spent exploring the rich history and traditions of Cusco before returning to Lima for one last day together.

“As they make their way back to Arizona, they bring home so much more than souvenirs, they return with new perspectives, lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and a deeper appreciation for the beauty of God’s people and creation.”

The school thanked the faculty leaders, host families, community partners and everyone who made this life-changing experience possible, adding, “We are so proud of these world-traveling Gators for embracing every opportunity to learn, serve, and grow while representing Xavier with kindness, curiosity and compassion.”

Two students earn College Board honors

Valley Lutheran High School announced that Dani Coleman and Henrik Bergquist have been named recipients of the College Board National Recognition Award, a prestigious honor recognizing outstanding academic achievement and strong performance on the PSAT.

The College Board National Recognition Program celebrates students whose academic excellence and dedication have distinguished them among their peers. Coleman and Bergquist earned this recognition by scoring in the top 10 percent of PSAT test-takers at Valley Lutheran High School while also maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher.

The College Board National Recognition Award highlights students who have demonstrated exceptional academic potential, helping them stand out to colleges and universities during the admissions process.

Valley Lutheran High School is located at 5199 N. 7th Ave. For additional information, visit www.vlhs.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.