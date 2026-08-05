With a new school year on the horizon, families who are looking for activities that do more than fill an after-school schedule are invited to explore the unique combination of physical activity, discipline, confidence-building and creative expression offered at The School of Ballet Arizona.

The school is opening enrollment for its 2026-27 school year and will host open auditions on Aug. 8 for students ages 4 to 20.

The school offers instruction for every level, from children discovering dance for the first time to advanced pre-professional students preparing for careers in ballet. Students train under a curriculum rooted in classical technique while gaining performance experiences rarely available at the school level, including collaborations with the Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras and opportunities to perform alongside Ballet Arizona’s professional company.

Placement is based on age and experience, and the school says its programs are designed to “meet dancers where they are, providing a supportive environment for beginners while challenging experienced students to continue growing.” The Upper Division and Studio Company programs also attract aspiring professional dancers from around the world.

For more information or to register for auditions, visit www.balletaz.org/school/school-year.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.