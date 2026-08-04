In addition to providing access to nearly two million physical items – from books to DVDs, CDs and video games – the Phoenix Public Library system offers bountiful and diverse programs each month to residents of all ages. This month, area adults can engage in crafts, book events and more at Acacia Library, located at 750 E. Townley Ave.

The Creative Memoir Writing Class kicks off on Aug. 6. Held from 1 to 3 p.m., the class will be held on the first and third Thursdays of the month August through December. This workshop will give writers, beginning or experienced, the opportunity to read their current work and allow a group critique for the benefit of learning from each other.

In addition, the library will host Book Talk on Friday, Aug. 7, from 1 to 2 p.m. The casual meeting brings residents together to discuss recent reads and recommendations. And the Front Porch Book Club meets every third Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss a chosen book. This month’s book is “Strangers in Time” by David Baldacci.

To learn more about programs offered at Acacia Library or any of the city’s 16 other libraries, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.