HonorHealth and Arizona Center for Cancer Care announced the launch of Arizona’s first Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship Program. HonorHealth’s Breast Surgery Fellowship Program received accreditation from the Society of Surgical Oncology and the American Society of Breast Surgeons to establish this new and in-demand program, which will be operated in close partnership with the Comprehensive Breast Center of Arizona (CBCA).

HonorHealth currently supports 21 residency and fellowship programs and serves as the primary clinical affiliate for the ASU John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering.

The launch of this fellowship comes at a critical time for the healthcare workforce, the company says. A 2024 report from the Association of American Medical Colleges projects a significant physician shortage nationwide, estimating a deficit of 13,500 to 86,000 physicians by 2036. Of those, 10,000 to 19,900 – up to 74 percent of the total shortfall – are expected to be surgeons, underscoring the urgent need for expanded surgical training programs, including specialty surgical care.

The first fellows will begin training in 2028 following the national match process. For more information contact bsfellowship@honorhealth.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.