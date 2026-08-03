A few new classroom supplies can go a long way, says Arizona Public Service (APS). They can turn a math lesson into a hands-on activity, help students see a concept click in real-time and give teachers more ways to bring learning to life.

That is the idea behind the APS Supply My Class program, which helps K-12 public school and public charter school teachers within the utility’s service territory purchase supplies that support student learning, creativity and confidence.

Now entering its ninth year, the APS Supply My Class program provides $500 prepaid cards to qualifying teachers to buy classroom supplies.

For many teachers, that funding helps cover much more than pencils, notebooks and markers. It enables the creation of more engaging, interactive classrooms where students can participate, collaborate and connect what they are learning to everyday life, the utility said.

Previous Supply My Class winner and middle school teacher, Jodie Ray-Marlowe, used the funding to purchase supplies that have helped to increase the active participation in lessons among her students. This included practicing concepts in real time and connecting math to daily decisions like comparing prices, calculating discounts, understanding rates of change and evaluating cell phone plans or budgeting options.

“The impact extends far beyond supplies,” Ray-Marlowe shared. “This support has helped make it easier to create lessons where students can explore ideas, work through real-world examples, feel more capable as math learners and build stronger connections to the math they use every day.”

To enter, teachers can visit www.aps.com/supplymyclass to complete their application by 12 p.m. Aug. 10. Winners will be randomly selected and notified by Oct. 9.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.