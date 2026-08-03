GUHSD heads back to school

With the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 10, Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD) is encouraging students and families to prepare for the 2026–27 school year. Preparing in advance by attending walk-through registration, submitting required immunization records, completing the free or reduced-price meal application and reviewing the district’s new Clear Bag Policy can help ensure a smooth transition back to campus.

Beginning the school year prepared also allows students to focus on what matters most: building positive routines, staying engaged in the classroom and establishing strong attendance habits from day one, the district said. Since registration dates, first-day schedules and campus-specific information vary by school, families are encouraged to visit their school’s website for the latest updates.

The district said that by preparing early and staying informed, students and families can begin the new school year with confidence and be ready for a successful year ahead. Visit www.guhsdaz.org.

Athlete competes at national level

GUHSD extended its congratulations to Sunnyslope High School student Vanessa Phillips for representing Team Arizona in Competitive Cheer at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, where the team earned a silver medal.

Phillips was one of more than 133 athletes selected to represent Arizona at one of the nation’s largest sporting events, bringing together more than 3,000 athletes across the United States.

Her achievement reflects the dedication, teamwork and perseverance that define both Special Olympics athletes and the Sunnyslope community, the district said.

Student represents at FBLA conference

Sunnyslope High School student Tennyson Usher has been elected as one of eight Arizona Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) state officers for the 2026–27 school year.

After successfully advancing through the application process, exams, interviews and a statewide campaign during the FBLA State Leadership Conference, Usher earned the support of student delegates across Arizona. In addition to his leadership accomplishments, he is a member of the Sunnyslope football team and is on track to graduate in the top one percent of his class.

District hosts Data Day

Preparing for a successful school year starts with informed decision-making. GUHSD administrators came together for the district’s annual Data Day, where they analyzed student performance, shared effective practices across all campuses and explored ways to strengthen student achievement.

Through collaborative discussions, the district explained that school leaders identified opportunities for growth, aligned district priorities and developed strategies to support every learner.

“By using data to guide planning and instruction, Glendale Union High School District remains committed to empowering students with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities they need to succeed in college, career and life.”

Madison School District

District recognizes MAC leader

In mid-July, Madison School District congratulated Dane Flores, MAC Club Leader at Madison Camelview Elementary School, on being a recipient of the Truly Extraordinary Award from the 2025-26 school year.

Madison’s Truly Extraordinary Award recognizes staff, volunteers and community members for their work, contributions, and support of the district and students.

“We are all so grateful for his dedication, his patience, and the way he makes every student feel seen, heard and valued,” the district said. “Thank you, Dane, for your commitment to Madison.”

App keeps parents connected

As Madison School District prepares for the 2026-27 school year, the district is reminding parents to make sure they have ParentSquare downloaded and an account activated.

ParentSquare is the Madison School District’s primary school-to-home communication platform, and it is where parents receive important back-to-school information throughout the year.

The app allows parents to receive important district and school announcements; stay up to date with back-to-school information and reminders; get urgent alerts and notifications; view photos and classroom updates from teachers; and communicate directly with teachers and staff with real-time language translation

First day of class is Tuesday, Aug. 11. Learn more at www.madisonaz.org/parentsquare.

Osborn School District

District leaders ready for new school year

Ahead of its first day of school for the 2026-27 school year, July 30, the Osborn School District kicked off planning for the year in June with its newly-named Osborn Leadership Summit 2026. Attendees came away renewed in their resolve to make the district “the best of the best,” the district said.

At the event, school and district leaders workshopped everything from district direction, guiding principles, data analysis, district practice alignment, marketing efforts, instructional vision and more.

In a social media post, the district said, “This is a team of people who brings a profound love for Osborn to everything they do, and we are so excited to continue to chart this course through the 2026-27 school year with them at the helm!”

Washington Elementary School District

WESD returns to class for 2026-27 school year

The Washington Elementary School District (WESD) is enrolling for the 2026-27 school year, which begins on Monday, Aug. 10.

Whether it is free, full-day kindergarten, premiere special education and gifted services, art, music, PE, STEM or online learning, the WESD has a program to meet the individual needs of each child, the district said. With multiple A+ Schools of Excellence, a National Blue Ribbon and a National Title I Distinguished School, the WESD is a top 10 elementary school district as featured in the 2026 edition of Ranking Arizona, published by AZ Big Media. Additionally, 84 percent of WESD schools are an “A” or “B”.

The district is currently enrolling kindergarten through eighth grade students for the 2026-27 school year. Enroll online at www.wesdschools.org/families/registration or stop by the WESD Welcome and Registration Center, located at 3200 W. Cholla St. For additional information, call 602-896-6950.

District seeks support staff

WESD is always looking for passionate individuals to join its team, and the district currently has a variety of job openings for certified and classified employees.

The district offers competitive teacher salaries of $53,100 to $80,520 (including approximately $3,100 in performance pay), student loan forgiveness, school-age childcare discounts, medical, dental and vision benefits and employer-matched contributions to Arizona State Retirement. The district says that it also provides the most support for teachers including instructional coaches on every campus, weekly Professional Learning Communities (PLC), regular professional development and social workers on each campus.

To view current job vacancies and apply online, visit https://jobs.wesdschools.org. For questions, call 602-347-2622.

New leadership at area schools

The Washington Elementary School District welcomed new school leaders for the 2026-27 school year.

Formerly the assistant principal at Mountain View School, located at 801 W. Peoria Ave., Annie Diaz is now the new principal. Brittany Womack will join her as assistant principal. Together, they bring a shared commitment to fostering a positive school culture, supporting student success and partnering with families to help every child thrive, the district said.

Orangewood School, located at 7337 N. 19th Ave., welcomes Danielle Krause as its new assistant principal. She joins the Orangewood team with a passion for student achievement and collaboration and looks forward to supporting students, staff and families throughout the school year.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.