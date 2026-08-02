The Men’s Arts Council (MAC) announced the winners of the “Artists on the Field” art competition, which took place in the spring. The competition rallies young artists from local high schools to showcase their skills by painting classic cars during the Copperstate 1000 car show and kick-off event, held April 12.

“We are excited to be able to bring this opportunity to young artists,” said Sentari Minor, president of the Men’s Arts Council Board. “We witnessed some amazing talent this year and want to congratulate every student who stepped out and showed off their skills.”

The 2026 Artist on the Field first-place winner is Jaelyn Gorskie from North High School. Second place is Naomi Simmons, and third place went to Alice Ishii, both students at Camelback High School.

This year, 20 students participated, representing Maryvale High School, Carl Hayden Community High School, North High School and Camelback High School. Students received $100 for their artwork and $100 for participating in the event, with first place taking home an additional $300, second place taking home an additional $200, and third place taking home an additional $100. Every participant also received four passes to the Phoenix Art Museum as well as a commission letter for the completed artworks.

Winners were selected via vote taken from MAC members, art teachers from the participating high schools and the public. For more information, visit www.mensartscouncil.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.