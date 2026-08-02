The Arizona Restaurant Association announced a new series during the 2026 Arizona Chef’s Week, which takes place from Friday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 9, and features prix fixe menus priced at just $55 or $66 per person, depending on the establishment.

The Chef’s Week Dinner Series features intimate one-night-only dining experiences at four popular local restaurants, hosted by a select group of the state’s most celebrated chefs. These events take place throughout the 2026 Arizona Chef’s Week and will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4, Wednesday, Aug. 5, Thursday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 9. Participating chefs and restaurants include Chef Joey Maggiore of The Italiano, Chef Justin Beckett of Beckett’s Table, Chef Mark Tarbell of Tarbell’s, and Chef Carson Dodd of The Ends.

Each dinner has been thoughtfully curated by the participating chef and features a unique multi-course menu, expertly paired cocktails and wines, and a one-night-only culinary experience that won’t be repeated. The limited-seating Arizona Chef’s Week Dinner Series features a chef-curated multi-course menu, along with cocktail and/or wine pairings, creating an intimate dining experience for guests.

For more about the Chef’s Week Dinner Series and to purchase tickets, visit www.arizonachefsweek.com/chefs-week-dinner-series.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.